Water-related Fatality, Cape Palliser

Police can confirm that a 63-year-old man has died in a water-related incident in the sea off Cape Palliser Road, Wairarapa.

At 10.30am Police received a report of a person in difficulty after a small boat over-turned with two people onboard.

Emergency services attended and attempts were made to resuscitate the man, but sadly he has died at the scene. The other person who was in the boat is safe and well.

Police extends its condolences to the man’s family and friends.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner who will release their finding in due course.

© Scoop Media

