Water-related Fatality, Cape Palliser
Friday, 15 April 2022, 6:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a 63-year-old man has died in a
water-related incident in the sea off Cape Palliser Road,
Wairarapa.
At 10.30am Police received a report of a
person in difficulty after a small boat over-turned with two
people onboard.
Emergency services attended and
attempts were made to resuscitate the man, but sadly he has
died at the scene. The other person who was in the boat is
safe and well.
Police extends its condolences to the
man’s family and friends.
Police are making
enquiries on behalf of the Coroner who will release their
finding in due
course.
