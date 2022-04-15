Firearms Incident, Blockhouse Bay

Police are investigating following a firearms incident in Exminster Street, Blockhouse Bay this afternoon.

About 1:15pm Police were called to the address after neighbours reported hearing loud bangs.

Shortly afterward, a man presented himself to an Avondale medical centre with injuries to his leg.

He has since been transported to hospital.

Cordons are in place at the Blockhouse Bay address.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and no arrests have been made at this stage.

