Firearms Incident, Blockhouse Bay
Friday, 15 April 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating following a firearms incident in
Exminster Street, Blockhouse Bay this afternoon.
About
1:15pm Police were called to the address after neighbours
reported hearing loud bangs.
Shortly afterward, a man
presented himself to an Avondale medical centre with
injuries to his leg.
He has since been transported to
hospital.
Cordons are in place at the Blockhouse Bay
address.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and
no arrests have been made at this
stage.
© Scoop Media
