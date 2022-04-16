UPDATE - Arrest Made In Bromley Homicide Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves:

Christchurch Police have arrested a 42-year-old man in relation to the investigation into the murder of Val Heaney in Bromley, Christchurch.

The man, who was known to Val, has been charged with murder and will appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday 18 April.

Police would like to thank the community for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation.

I would also like to acknowledge the dedication of the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to achieve this result.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Val’s family at this difficult time as they grieve the loss of their loved one.



