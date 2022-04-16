UPDATE - Arrest Made In Bromley Homicide Investigation
Saturday, 16 April 2022, 7:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola
Reeves:
Christchurch Police have arrested a
42-year-old man in relation to the investigation into the
murder of Val Heaney in Bromley,
Christchurch.
The man, who was known to Val,
has been charged with murder and will appear in Christchurch
District Court on Monday 18 April.
Police would
like to thank the community for their support and
cooperation throughout the investigation.
I
would also like to acknowledge the dedication of the
investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to achieve
this result.
We extend our deepest sympathies to
Val’s family at this difficult time as they grieve the
loss of their loved
one.
