Appeal For Information On Stolen Signs

Road signs have been stolen in the last few weeks from roadworks in Cromwell, and Police and contractors are concerned this is putting road users and road workers at risk.

The signs have been taken from Shortcut Road and the SH8B/SH6 detour, and include directional signs and electronic speed-monitoring signs.

If you can help us with any information, please get in touch on 105 and quote file number 220404/6433.

