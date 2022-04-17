Nelson Crash - Appeal For Witnesses
Sunday, 17 April 2022, 7:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Nelson Bays Police would like to hear from anyone who
witnessed a crash on Main Road in Stoke on Saturday 16
April.
A cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Main Road,
near Louisson Avenue, just after 3pm.
The cyclist
suffered moderate injuries and was transported to hospital
by Ambulance following the crash.
The cyclist had been
riding north along Main Road Stoke from Songer Street, prior
to the crash.
To assist our enquiries, Police would
like to identify the female driver of a white van, who had
two child passengers.
This van was not involved in the
crash, but we believe the driver may be able to provide us
with a witness statement.
If you are able to assist,
please get in touch via 105 and quote event number
P050267921.
