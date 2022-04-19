ANZAC Day Holiday Shifts Kerbside Collections A Day Later This Year

Here’s how ANZAC day’s public holiday on Monday 25 April will affect Hamilton City Council’s rubbish and recycling services:

• Hamilton residents’ rubbish and recycling kerbside collection days will shift to a day later due to the ANZAC Day public holiday.

• That means that ANZAC Day Monday kerbside collections will happen on Tuesday 26 April, with Tuesday 26 April shifting to Wednesday 27 April, and so on for that week – ending with a Saturday collection for Friday residents.

• Hamilton City’s Refuse Transfer Station (Lincoln Street, Frankton) will be open as usual on the Saturday and Sunday of that weekend. However, on ANZAC Day Monday, it will be open from 1pm onwards.

• The Hamilton Organic Centre is open as normal on the Saturday and Sunday of that weekend, but on ANZAC Day Monday, it will be open between 1pm and 5pm.

Updates on the kerbside collection will also be sent to mobile phones signed up to the Antenno App, which is available to download free from the App Store or Google Play.

