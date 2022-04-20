Update: Residential fire - Ōtāhuhu

One person has sadly died following a fire at a property on Mangere Road, Ōtāhuhu, this morning.

Emergency services responded to the residential fire at about 10.15am.

We can now confirm a body has been located inside the house.

Police, alongside Fire and Emergency, are working to establish the circumstances around the fire.

While our enquiries are in their very early stages, the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with the person's family at this incredibly difficult time.

Roadblocks remain in place and we continue to advise motorists to avoid the area where possible.

