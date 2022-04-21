Further appeal for information to help identify woman
Thursday, 21 April 2022, 10:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Work is continuing to identify a woman found deceased
near Charleston on Tuesday 19 April.
Police are
grateful to everyone who has gotten in touch with us since
our appeal for information yesterday.
The
information provided so far has given us some positive lines
of enquiry.
To assist our ongoing enquiries, we would
like to identify the owner of a drone seen flying in the
Constant Bay/Doctor Bay area on Saturday 9 April.
We
would also like to hear from anyone who was in that area
between 7 – 9 April, who may have seen a person matching
the description of the deceased woman.
If you can
help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number
220420/6925.
