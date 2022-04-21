Further appeal for information to help identify woman

Work is continuing to identify a woman found deceased near Charleston on Tuesday 19 April.

Police are grateful to everyone who has gotten in touch with us since our appeal for information yesterday.

The information provided so far has given us some positive lines of enquiry.

To assist our ongoing enquiries, we would like to identify the owner of a drone seen flying in the Constant Bay/Doctor Bay area on Saturday 9 April.

We would also like to hear from anyone who was in that area between 7 – 9 April, who may have seen a person matching the description of the deceased woman.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220420/6925.

© Scoop Media

