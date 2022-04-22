Mauao Base Track To Close Due To High Swells
Friday, 22 April 2022, 10:35 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Te Ara Tūtanga (Mauao base track) will be closed today,
Friday 22 April, due to high swells.
The closure will
be in place from 9:30am until the swell has subsided. We
hope to reopen the track by 3pm this afternoon.
This
closure is to ensure public safety. Signage and barriers
will be in place at all closure
points.
