Fatal Crash - Western Hills Drive, Whangārei
Saturday, 23 April 2022, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has died following a
serious crash at the intersection of Western Hills Drive and
Douglas Street, Whangārei this morning.
Emergency
services responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a
vehicle at 9.30am. Sadly, one person died at the
scene.
Serious Crash Unit have completed their
examination of the crash scene and the roads have now
re-opened, following a blessing.
The circumstances of
the crash remain under
investigation.
