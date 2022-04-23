Fatal Crash - Western Hills Drive, Whangārei

Police can confirm that a person has died following a serious crash at the intersection of Western Hills Drive and Douglas Street, Whangārei this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at 9.30am. Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Serious Crash Unit have completed their examination of the crash scene and the roads have now re-opened, following a blessing.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

© Scoop Media

