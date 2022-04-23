Serious Crash, Whakatane - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH 30, Awakeri.

The single vehicle crash was reported to Police at around 5:30pm.

Diversions are being put in place at SH 30 and Fortune Road and at SH 30 and

Te Rahu Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

More details will be provided when available.

