Investigation Continues Following Alleged Firearms Incident In Hamilton

Hamilton Police have continued their investigation today after a firearm was allegedly discharged outside the Bader Street shops just before 5.30pm yesterday.

“This behaviour is not acceptable, and it is extremely fortunate no one was injured,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Foster.

The local community will have noticed an increased Police presence in the area today as investigators followed up on a number of lines of enquiry.

"We are also appealing for any phone or CCTV footage that captured the incident, including a verbal altercation between two groups outside the shops and immediately before a shot was allegedly discharged," says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Foster.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220430/0444.

Alternatively, you can provide information to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

