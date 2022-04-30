Investigation Continues Following Alleged Firearms Incident In Hamilton
Saturday, 30 April 2022, 5:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton Police have continued their investigation today
after a firearm was allegedly discharged outside the Bader
Street shops just before 5.30pm yesterday.
“This
behaviour is not acceptable, and it is extremely fortunate
no one was injured,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant
Ian Foster.
The local community will have noticed an
increased Police presence in the area today as investigators
followed up on a number of lines of enquiry.
"We are
also appealing for any phone or CCTV footage that captured
the incident, including a verbal altercation between two
groups outside the shops and immediately before a shot was
allegedly discharged," says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant
Foster.
Anyone with information can contact Police on
105 and quote file number 220430/0444.
Alternatively,
you can provide information to Crime Stoppers anonymously on
0800 555
111.
