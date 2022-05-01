Have You Seen Lockie?

Police are seeking sightings of 6-year-old Lockie, missing in the Bexley

area.

He was last seen headed to the BMX track near Bexley Road at 3.30pm this

afternoon. He was wearing a black T.shirt with a Toyota print, brown pants

and green shoes, with his green bike.

Lockie’s family and Police have concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone

who sees him to call us on 111 quoting event number P050428540.



