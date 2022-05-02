Community Hosts Fundraiser For Ukraine

“Ukraine is in my heart,” a fundraiser for Ukraine, will be held on Saturday 14 May at St Peters Village Hall in Paekākāriki.

Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger, Kāpiti Coast Mayor K.Gurunathan, and New Zealand Ukrainian Sergiy Vorobey will speak at the event.

Organiser Helen Keivom was approached by Mayor Gurunathan to run the event on behalf of members of the Ukrainian community. “We aim to provide a little taste of Ukrainian culture with food and music, and an opportunity for locals to help the people of Ukraine.”

Vorobey, a resident of Waikanae, has lived in New Zealand since he was twelve years old and retains a deep connection to family and culture in Ukraine.

He says the Ukrainian community is very grateful for the support already shown. “We are overwhelmed with the response, even from people who we haven’t previously engaged with who are providing all the support they can, from people selling woodwork at the market, flying the Ukrainian flag to offering donations.

“Seeing the rest of the world unite with Ukraine is so moving, and that’s evident in New Zealand and here in Kapiti. We are all touched by what so many people are doing for us. Just a single post from my social media page raised $2000, some of which came from Russian friends. Even a small donation here can make a big difference back home.”

Cellist and Deputy Mayor Janet Holborow is organising the musical programme. She says it will mainly have a classical focus and feature local musicians. "Classical musicians in New Zealand and around the world have got behind Ukraine, a country renowned for the excellence and richness of their musical heritage."

Two accordion players will feature. Melissa Garber, of Ukrainian descent, will play with with string quartet Strung Out. Other musicians include Rebekah Grieg, a former Australasian accordion champion, Robert Dūssler's Cello School, and Vorobey’s son Ruslan who will perform on violin.

Keivom says she is heartened by the businesses and individuals who have come forward with amazing donations for the raffle and other forms of support. She adds that Ukrainian cuisine cooked by Ukrainians and members of the Paekākāriki community will be a highlight.

Burma Support Paekākāriki, who have hosted successful fundraisers for Burma, are all helping with the event.

“We are hopeful that people will come and support this much needed endeavour,” says Keivom.

Tickets are $30 which includes entry and dinner, and all proceeds will go towards humanitarian aid through " "/CF Charity Hearts, a volunteer charity based in Rivne, Ukraine, as nominated by Sergiy Vorobey.

Doors open at 6.30pm.

Tickets available online at eventfinda.co.nz and at Paekākāriki Fruit Supply.

Anyone who can’t come to the event but would like to make a donation of funds or buy raffle items can contact Helen on 0272584251 or email RUOL4@xtra.co.nz

© Scoop Media

