Police investigating sexual assault Te Aro
Friday, 6 May 2022, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Nick
Pritchard:
Wellington Police investigating a sexual
assault are seeking assistance from the public.
The
victim was sexually assaulted at her home in Te Aro on
Saturday 23 April.
Police are following strong lines
of enquiry to identify this male.
We would like to
hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Abel Smith
Street between midnight and 2:30am or anyone who has any
information that would assist the
investigation.
Police would also like to hear from
anyone who may have experienced similar offending in the Te
Aro/Aro Valley area.
Anyone with information should
contact Police on 105 and refer to file number 220423/9551,
or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest... More>>