Police investigating sexual assault Te Aro

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard:

Wellington Police investigating a sexual assault are seeking assistance from the public.

The victim was sexually assaulted at her home in Te Aro on Saturday 23 April.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry to identify this male.

We would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Abel Smith Street between midnight and 2:30am or anyone who has any information that would assist the investigation.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have experienced similar offending in the Te Aro/Aro Valley area.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 and refer to file number 220423/9551, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



