Have You Seen Carole Louise Marfell?

Carole, 50, has been missing from her home in The Brook, Nelson City area since Wednesday 4 May.

Police and her family have serious concerns for her welfare and would like to see her return home.

If you have seen Carole or have information that would assist Police in locating her, please call 111 and quote file number 220504/6759.

