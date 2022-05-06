Have You Seen Carole Louise Marfell?
Friday, 6 May 2022, 5:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Carole, 50, has been missing from her home in The Brook,
Nelson City area since Wednesday 4 May.
Police and her
family have serious concerns for her welfare and would like
to see her return home.
If you have seen Carole or
have information that would assist Police in locating her,
please call 111 and quote file number
220504/6759.
