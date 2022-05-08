Serious Crash, Kairanga, Manawatū - Central
Sunday, 8 May 2022, 1:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at a serious crash on Longburn
Rongotea Road, Kairanga.
The single vehicle crash was
reported to Police at around 7:15am.
Initial
indications are that one person has serious
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area as
the road is expected to be closed for some
time.
