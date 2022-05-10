Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH2, Pongakawa
Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 5:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman who died following a crash
on SH2, Pongakawa,
on Saturday 7 May.
She was
Sonia Arena Monistrol, 46, of Otorohanga.
Police
extend their sympathies to her family and
friends.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
