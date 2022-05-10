Name Release - Fatal Crash, SH2, Pongakawa

Police can now name the woman who died following a crash on SH2, Pongakawa,

on Saturday 7 May.

She was Sonia Arena Monistrol, 46, of Otorohanga.

Police extend their sympathies to her family and friends.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

