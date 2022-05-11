Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Artists And Scientists Join To Support Youth

Wednesday, 11 May 2022, 4:25 pm
Press Release: Flourish Kia Puawai

Well-known musician Tiki Taane has joined with top New Zealand scientists, writers, artists and a world record holder to support a youth environmental project. They hope their involvement will encourage students and schools to get involved in an inaugural national Art & Literature Student Competition – Our Papatūānuku.

Flourish Kia Puāwai have created the competition for 5 to 18 year-olds to show their love and concerns for Mother Earth, Papatūānuku. The aim is for the top pieces to be put into a book that will be presented to COP 27 November 2022, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Tiki Taane says he’s “really looking forward to checking out the creative entries from the students.” Michelle Whitaker, Flourish Kia Puwai Co-Director says “We’re really excited by the calibre of judges we have for this inaugural competition. A double world-record holder, ecologists, a marine physicist, a street artist, an illustrator and writers.” Ms Whitaker adds “They all have a great love for Papatūānuku too”.

Our Papatūānuku competition was launched Mother’s Day. “With Papatūānuku, our Mother Earth being our other mother, it made sense to think of her this Mother’s Day too,” says Ms Whitaker. “The competition invites school students to submit a letter to or poem about Papatūānuku or a piece of art using Graphic Design, Illustration or Mixed Media”.

The actions of Greta Thunberg and organisations like Generation Zero and School Strike for Climate, make it clear that it is young people who are taking up leadership roles and making the biggest noise to get things happening to address Climate Change. With the concerns of young people in mind, this beautiful and meaningful competition will share the voice of our Kiwi kids at the International Climate Conference later this year.

Our Papatūānuku Judges:

Tiki Taane - Musician and Producer

Dr Mike Joy - Freshwater Ecologist and Environmental Activist

Dr Natalie Robinson - Marine Physicist specialising in Polar Oceanography

William Trubridge - Double World Record Holding Freediver

Ezra Whittaker - Illustrator/Designer/Creative Generalist

Flox (Hayley King) - Aerosol and Stencil Artist

Dr Colin Meurk OMNZ - Ecologist, Researcher and Grass-roots Environmentalist

Dr Catherine Knight - Writer, Researcher and Environmental Historian

Sarina Dickson - Children's Book Author

Dr Mike Joy commented “What a fantastic initiative, I am honoured to be involved”.

The Competition opened Monday 9th May, closes 8th July, end of Term 2 and winners are announced 1st August.

