Three Arrests In Relation To Parliament Occupation

Attributed to Detective Superintendent Peter Read.

Police have today made three arrests in relation to the final day of the unlawful occupation at Parliament on Wednesday 2 March.

Tasman Police this morning executed two search warrants in Golden Bay, where two people were located and arrested.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with intentional damage and doing a dangerous act with intent.

Both charges relate to fires on Parliament grounds.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with doing a dangerous act with intent and rioting.

They are scheduled to appear in Nelson District Court on Monday 16 May 2022.

A third person, a 50-year-old man, was arrested in Nelson and will face charges of assault with a weapon, doing a dangerous act with intent and rioting.

He appeared in Nelson District Court today.

A dedicated investigation team continues to work towards identifying anyone involved in violent criminal offending.

Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

As the matter is before the court, Police will not be commenting further at this time.

© Scoop Media

