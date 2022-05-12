Man Appears In Court In Relation To Linwood Assault

A man arrested after an assault in Linwood has been remanded in custody.

The 31-year-old is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily

harm, following an incident on Worcester Street late last night.

One person was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The accused is due to reappear in Christchurch District Court on June 1 via

AVL.

A scene examination has been carried out today as part of the investigation,

which is ongoing.

Anyone with information which may help is asked to please contact Police on

105 and quote file number 220512/3109.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

