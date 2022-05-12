Man Appears In Court In Relation To Linwood Assault
Thursday, 12 May 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man arrested after an assault in Linwood has been
remanded in custody.
The 31-year-old is charged with
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily
harm,
following an incident on Worcester Street late last
night.
One person was hospitalised with serious
injuries.
The accused is due to reappear in
Christchurch District Court on June 1 via
AVL.
A
scene examination has been carried out today as part of the
investigation,
which is ongoing.
Anyone with
information which may help is asked to please contact Police
on
105 and quote file number
220512/3109.
Alternatively, information can be passed
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.
