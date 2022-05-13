Auckland Solidarity Protest For Abortion Rights In The US

Today, Friday the 13th of May 2022, from 4pm onward, Pro-choice Auckland are holding a candle-lit show of solidarity with people in the U.S., for reproductive justice and the right to choose. They invite people concerned about the erosion of reproductive rights in the United States to gather.

Auckland Feminist Action will provide microphones, and invite feminists to speak publicly.

“What is happening in the United States is a misogynist assault the human rights of women and people who can become pregnant, and effects reproductive rights globally." Says Ms Oprostol, Auckland Feminist Action spokesperson

"Reproductive autonomy and the right to choose is a fundamental to a healthy society and should be an inalienable human right. We condemn the United States Supreme Court in the harshest way possible for the draft decision which would lose abortion rights by overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade case." Says Ms Oprostol, Auckland Feminist Action spokesperson

"As a progressive democracy, politicians in Aotearoa New Zealand should apply pressure upon United States legislators and hold western democracies accountable to feminist standards internationally."

We note that National MP Shane Reti has said the National Party are watching the US situation closely and discussing its consequences for NZ. In 2020 two thirds of National MP's voted against abortion being legalised in New Zealand. We wonder when Labour MP's, Green MP's, and Te Pāti Māori MP's will voice their concern and call for international protection for abortion rights.

It is incredibly concerning to hear that Missouri is joining Louisiana in making IUDs and Plan B illegal. As women in the United States have said "This AIN’T about abortion. It’s about legislating and controlling women based on warped religious beliefs"



The struggle for reproductive justice is global. This week a woman in El Salvador was sentenced for 30 years in prison for having a miscarriage.

"It is a terrifying thought, to be forced to give birth. Banning of abortion under any circumstances, as has been tabled in the US, would have horrific consequences, such as ectopic pregnancies becoming deadly, exacerbate domestic violence, and destroy the right to choose our own career and life journey."

"Abortion is needed for many reasons, and should always be available to those who need or want it."

"Abortion helps families be healthy and sustainable. Abortion helps communities thrive. Abortion is a natural aspect of life and has been part of traditional human practices for thousands of years. Everyone knows someone who has had an abortion, it is nothing to be ashamed of, it is normal and our right to decide when or if we become a mother or parent."

"Banning abortion will not stop abortion, but it would make it much more difficult and dangerous, especially for those who are most disadvantaged and vulnerable." Says Ms Aporostol, Auckland Feminist Action spokesperson

