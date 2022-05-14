Serious Crash, Railway Road South, Longlands, Hastings District - Eastern
Saturday, 14 May 2022, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Railway Road South, Longlands.
The crash was reported
to Police just before 7.30am.
Initial indications are
there are serious injuries.
Railway Road South is
closed between Davis Road and Longlands Road
East.
Motorists are asked to avoid this
area.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries... More>>