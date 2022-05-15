Homicide Investigation Launched In Tauranga

Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson:

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a Tauranga property just after 10.30pm last night.

Police were initially called to a disorder incident involving a group of people at the residential address on Maungatapu Road.

Upon arrival, Police located the body.

Police believe those involved in the disorder incident were known to each other.

Scene examinations will continue at two Maungatapu Road properties today.

Residents in the Maungatapu area will notice an increased Police presence in the coming days while enquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

© Scoop Media

