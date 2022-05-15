Homicide Investigation Launched In Tauranga
Sunday, 15 May 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant John Wilson:
A homicide
investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a
Tauranga property just after 10.30pm last
night.
Police were initially called to a disorder
incident involving a group of people at the residential
address on Maungatapu Road.
Upon arrival, Police
located the body.
Police believe those involved in
the disorder incident were known to each other.
Scene
examinations will continue at two Maungatapu Road properties
today.
Residents in the Maungatapu area will notice
an increased Police presence in the coming days while
enquiries are ongoing.
No arrests have been made at
this
time.
