Have you seen Attahua?

Attahua is 15-years-old and has been reported missing from her home in Nawton, Hamilton.

She was last seen on Friday 13 May.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and would like to see her return home.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Hamilton Police on 105 and quote file 220517/2687.

