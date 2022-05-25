Feedback Sought On Albany Street Connection Concept

Connecting Dunedin partners, the Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council, are now seeking public feedback on design concepts for the Albany Street Connection, which will join up existing cycleway infrastructure and improve cycling, walking and public transport access to Dunedin’s tertiary area and the CBD.

The design concepts feature construction of a separated bidirectional cycleway from the Harbour Shared Path – via Minerva St, Anzac Avenue and Albany St – connecting with Dunedin’s tertiary area, the CBD, and the existing separated cycle lanes on the city’s one-way system.

DCC Transport Strategy Manager Nick Sargent says the concepts were developed following discussions with key stakeholders, including the University of Otago, Otago Polytechnic, Otago Museum, student representatives (OUSA and OPSA), the disability community, and user groups such as Spokes and the Hospital Bike User Group.

“This connection will improve cycling and walking access to both the city and tertiary area for a large number of people.”

Mr Sargent says several options for the cycleway connection on Albany Street were looked into and ruled out before landing on this concept. Factors considered included accessibility needs, balancing the needs of different road users, safety, and cost.

The concept designs include new crossing points and traffic calming measures to improve safety and accessibility on Albany Street and some surrounding areas, and changes to parking.

“The construction of a separated cycleway will reduce the number of parking spaces on the northern side of Albany Street and near the Anzac Ave/Minerva St intersection. To help offset this, we are proposing to create additional parking on sections of Leith, Clyde and Riego Streets. This means these streets, or at least part of them, will need to be made one way to allow space for angled parking,” Mr Sargent says.

To complement the new and improved cycling and walking infrastructure, the Otago Regional Council is proposing some changes to bus routes and bus stops in the tertiary area.

ORC Transport Manager Doug Rodgers says, “The Albany Street Connection project provides a wonderful opportunity to improve the public transport infrastructure in this area. We will work on moving and adding some new, more modern stops, as well as modifying some routes slightly. We are hopeful this work will encourage public transport use, and link in well for journeys partly undertaken by foot or bike using the new pathways in the surrounding area.”

University of Otago Campus and Collegiate Life Services Director Tanya Syddall says the University is fully supportive of the proposal. “The concept of connecting the existing Harbour shared path with a cycleway on Albany Street goes a long way to creating a safe route for cyclists and pedestrians accessing the campus area and beyond every day,” she says.

More information on the project, including a survey, is available online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/Albany-Connection. Feedback is open until 5pm, Monday, 20 June 2022.

Following public feedback, detailed designs will be developed and presented back to the community. Construction is expected to take place from around November 2022 to February 2023 and bus route and bus stop changes then implemented from March 2023.

