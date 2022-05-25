Council Confirms Safer Speed Limits For Mangawhai And Kaiwaka

Amendments to Kaipara District’s Speed Limits Bylaw were unanimously passed at the May Council Meeting, resulting in new speed limits in the Mangawhai – Kaiwaka (including Hakaru) and Kaiwaka West (including Oneriri Road and Oruawharo Road) areas. The new speed limits come into effect on 13 June 2022.

The speed changes are the outcome of Kaipara District Council and Northland Transport Alliance’s (NTA) speed review, triggered by the Government’s Road to Zero National Strategy.

The amendments include new speed limits for Estuary Drive and Moir Point Road in Mangawhai. It was originally proposed that they change to 50km, however after community feedback and detailed design, these will now change to 40km. This means drivers can maintain a consistent speed while in this area.

Locals and visitors may have already noticed staff from NTA and their contractor, Ventia, installing new speed signs around Mangawhai and Kaiwaka. These signs will remain covered until the new speed limits come into effect.

The recommendations on new speed limits were informed by 84 submissions from the community and technical assessments. The changes were confirmed by the Mangawhai and Kaiwaka Speed Limit Review Hearing Committee on 15 July 2021.

Before confirming the speed changes, Council made the Statement of Proposal and technical information available to the community and promoted the opportunity to submit feedback on the Kaipara District Council website, in newspaper advertising, and direct communication to statutory consultees. Information and community drop-in sessions, attended by key staff, were held in Mangawhai, Kaiwaka, and Hakaru.

