New Joint Auckland Council And Auckland Transport Signs Bylaw 2022 Approved Today
Thursday, 26 May 2022, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
A new joint Auckland Council and Auckland Transport Signs
Bylaw has been approved today by Auckland Council’s
Governing Body and the Board of Auckland
Transport.
“We worked closely with Auckland
Transport to develop a new bylaw that retains the intent of
most current rules in a way that is easier to understand and
comply with,” said Councillor Linda
Cooper.
For full details visit OurAuckland
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?More>>