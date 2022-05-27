Serious Crash, SH 1, Palmerston North - Central

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving two vehicles

on SH1, at the intersection with Rongotea Road, Palmerston North reported

around 5:35pm.

Initial indications suggest that one person of those involved has serious

injuries.

Diversions are in place southbound traffic on SH1 up Rongotea Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route if

possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

© Scoop Media

