Severe Weather Set To Make Driving Conditions Hazardous

Waka Kotahi advises that driving conditions will become hazardous this evening with strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms set to hit Auckland.

Metservice has issued the severe weather warning for Auckland, which is expected between 6pm tonight (Sunday) and 9am on Monday.

The strong winds, forecast to reach speeds of 80-85km/h, have the potential to force closures of lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Waka Kotahi has maintenance crews ready to close lanes on the bridge if wind gusts exceed the safe use thresholds.

Motorists are urged to keep within their lane when crossing the harbour bridge, drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to plan ahead by checking social media or our Journey Planner before heading out.

Information on the weather warnings is available from Metservice.

