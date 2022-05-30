Manaakitanga On The Mountain

Otago Regional Council staff have participated in exploring collective and future conservation standards

as part of their work to protect the natural taonga of the lake Wānaka, Hāwea and Whakatipu catchments.

They attended a workshop at Cardrona late last week hosted by Southern Lakes Sanctuary with about 80 representatives

from the community, mana whenua and agencies including Department of Conservation, Whakatipu Wildlife Trust and Queenstown Lakes District Council.

They came together to discuss conservation standards to protect lake Wānaka, Hāwea and Whakatipu catchments.

“Acknowledging that we’re all in this together and that Manaakitanga (showing respect and care for others) is how we build

relationships and keep each other strong, is a good way of describing the collaboration our own team is aiming for,” says Environmental Implementation

team member Anna Ferguson.

There are more than 20 indigenous species now threatened with extinction in the area, including Kea, rock wren and the elusive spotted orange gecko.

The sanctuary will conserve and restore ecosystems, sustain recreational opportunities and also create jobs in the area.

Several staff from the ORC’s Environmental Implementation team took the opportunity to attend and build connections with multiple conservation groups

across the Upper Lakes.

“The participants are all very enthusiastic which is great to see,” said Ms Ferguson.

“The workshop itself has provided a useful method for assessing, planning, implementing, monitoring and adapting conservation projects.

It is based on tried and true principles, many of which we are using already in developing our Integrated Catchment Management programme.

People I have spoken to here have indicated how pleased they are to see ORC at the event and to get a better understanding of what we do.”

Councillor Alexa Forbes attended for a day to get an overview of the project and how it aligned with ORC direction and vision.

“The work of the Southern Lakes Sanctuary over the past 2 years has brought together more than 80 different conservation minded groups

to work together towards a grand vision for the Southern Lakes region. It was amazing to see the collaboration of these different groups at

the workshop and I have no doubt about the potential and success of the programme.

“I was delighted to see ORC staff at the event bringing integrated management tools and ideas, and broad data sets to this work. It was clearly

appreciated by the groups represented.

“In my mind, such collaboration is the way forward in achieving biodiversity goals and repairing damage to the environment. ORC staff teams have

the expertise and the data sets that can really support the Southern Lakes Sanctuary.

“I look forward to further growth in this collaboration.”

Samantha Marsh, QLDC and Nicole Sutton, DOC and Brooke Clark, Catchment Advisor in front of the 'we are all in this together' pou whenua (land post), one of 5 posts for Cardrona that embody their values and goals.

