The Female Front Line: Wing Graduates On Wednesday

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 6:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are reaching a new milestone with the graduation of 74 new constables on Wednesday – for the first time ever the proportion of female police officers across the Police workforce will reach 25 percent.

“This shows how our focus on recruiting to match our workforce demographics to the population demographics is bringing more diversity into our organisation,” says Commissioner Andrew Coster.

“Our ambition is for New Zealanders to be able to look at their police service and see themselves reflected back.

“It took us 50 years to reach 10 percent constabulary women, then another 25 years to reach 20 percent. It has taken us just 4 years to go up from there to 25 percent.

“If we continue to recruit to match our demographics, we project that we will achieve 40 percent in 10 years’ time.

“The really important thing about these numbers is what it means for our communities – a diverse workforce, both in gender and ethnicity, helps us to better connect with our communities and deliver on our mission – to prevent crime and harm through exceptional policing.” 

Police Minister Poto Williams, Wing Patron Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard, and Commissioner Andrew Coster will attend the graduation ceremony.

Professor Dame Juliet Gerrard is a highly regarded scientist who is known for her research in protein biochemistry for the University of Auckland. She is currently the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor.

The wing members come from a wide range of ethnicities, backgrounds and careers. Some have worked for Police as employees in Police Comms, File Management Centres and as authorised officers, others have volunteered for organisations such as FENZ as fire fighters.

A few of their previous careers include teacher, physiotherapist,
viticulturist, professional cricketer, joiner, banker, Corrections officer, butcher, farm manager, human resources worker, residential mental health worker, and engineering geologist.

Deployment

The wing will be posted to districts as follows. 
Northland – 1, Tāmaki Makaurau – 25, Waikato – 6, Bay of Plenty – 2, Eastern – 4, Central – 6, Wellington – 9, Tasman – 3, Canterbury – 11, Southern – 6, Service Centre – 1

Wing demographics

Female 31.1%; male 68.9%; NZ European 82.4%; Māori 8.1%; Pacific 5.4%; Asian 1.4% and LAAM 2.7%.

