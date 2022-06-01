UPDATE - Investigation into baby's death
Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau
CIB:
Police have made an arrest as part of the ongoing
homicide investigation into the death of a baby in Ōtara on
May 23, 2022.
A 24-year-old man is due to appear in
the Manukau District Court today on one charge of assaults
child.
I want to acknowledge the family and those
within the community who are continuing to assist Police
with our ongoing investigation.
Investigations
involving the death of a child have a profound effect on the
family, wider community, and Police staff.
I would
also like to recognise the investigation team’s continued
hard work and perseverance through this
investigation.
We all have a responsibility to protect
our most vulnerable to prevent these tragedies.
Our
investigation is ongoing and Police cannot rule out further
charges being
laid.
