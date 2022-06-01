UPDATE - Investigation into baby's death

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have made an arrest as part of the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of a baby in Ōtara on May 23, 2022.

A 24-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today on one charge of assaults child.

I want to acknowledge the family and those within the community who are continuing to assist Police with our ongoing investigation.

Investigations involving the death of a child have a profound effect on the family, wider community, and Police staff.

I would also like to recognise the investigation team’s continued hard work and perseverance through this investigation.

We all have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable to prevent these tragedies.

Our investigation is ongoing and Police cannot rule out further charges being laid.



