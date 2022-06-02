Fatal crash, SH5 Waimangu, Rotorua - Bay of Plenty
Thursday, 2 June 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on SH5
in Waimangu,
Rotorua last night.
The crash occurred
shortly before 10pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined
the scene and the road reopened
about
2:30am.
