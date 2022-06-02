Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thunderstorms Give Way To A Settled Saturday

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 12:31 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 2nd - Tuesday 7th June

MetService advises that the large area of low pressure which brought turbulent weather to the country this week is set to finally move off to the east on Saturday, giving a brief reprieve for at least part of the long weekend.

MetService Meteorologist April Clark explains: “Winter has started with a bang; 33,000 lighting strikes have been detected by the lightning network we use in the last 48h up to 10.30am today. The low pressure which moved onto the country on Tuesday created the perfect conditions for thunderstorm formation as warm temperatures near the ground were overlaid with cold temperatures higher up in the atmosphere.”

Western and northern coasts of the country were affected by these thunderstorms from late Wednesday evening and will continue right into tomorrow (Friday). Hourly rainfall totals up to 45mm and gusts of 122km/h have been recorded in these storms, along with hail in some areas.

As low pressure starts to move east of the country during Friday winds turn southerly. This change in wind direction starts lowering temperatures and consequently the risk of thunderstorms. Dunedin will see a change from the balmy high of 22C observed on Tuesday to a more wintery forecast maximum of 11C Friday.

That volatility is set to remain for the first two weeks of June with a mix of warm Tasman Sea northerlies and brief Southern Ocean cold spells. According to our monthly outlook, low pressure fades away to the east during the latter half of June as high pressure shows face (albeit briefly) before a return to northerly rain makers by the end of the month.

“Though cooler than we’ve seen in the past week, Saturday is looking to be the pick of the bunch in terms of fine weather over the long weekend as a ridge of high pressure dominates. A lot of the country can expect another day of settled weather on Sunday but the next weather system approaching from the Tasman Sea looks to bring some rain in the west,” says Clark.

For more details on the weather ahead for your region head to metservice.com

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 