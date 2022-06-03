Arrest made following death of a baby in Napier
Friday, 3 June 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Eastern District Child Protection Team Detective Senior
Sergeant Sally Patrick:
Hawke’s Bay Police have
charged a 27-year-old male in relation to the death of a
3-month-old child in 2021.
The baby had been flown to
Starship Children’s Hospital from Hawkes Bay Regional
hospital on March 20, 2021, after suffering life-threatening
injuries at a Napier address.
Sadly, the baby’s
condition deteriorated, and he died away on the March 23,
2021.
The 27-year-old male will appear in Napier
District Court on Wednesday 8 June on a charge of
manslaughter.
