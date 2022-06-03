Arrest made following death of a baby in Napier

Eastern District Child Protection Team Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick:

Hawke’s Bay Police have charged a 27-year-old male in relation to the death of a 3-month-old child in 2021.

The baby had been flown to Starship Children’s Hospital from Hawkes Bay Regional hospital on March 20, 2021, after suffering life-threatening injuries at a Napier address.

Sadly, the baby’s condition deteriorated, and he died away on the March 23, 2021.

The 27-year-old male will appear in Napier District Court on Wednesday 8 June on a charge of manslaughter.



