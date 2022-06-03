Police recover body from Pelorus River, near Havelock

Police have recovered the body of a man who was found submerged inside his vehicle in the Pelorus River yesterday afternoon.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded after receiving a report that a vehicle had been seen submerged in the river, next to Kaiuma Bay Road shortly before 4.30pm.

The National Police Dive Squad managed to recover the deceased from the vehicle late last night.

The vehicle was recovered this morning.

A post-mortem will be conducted in due course to formally identify the deceased.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

© Scoop Media

