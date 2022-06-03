Police recover body from Pelorus River, near Havelock
Friday, 3 June 2022, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have recovered the body of a man who was found
submerged inside his vehicle in the Pelorus River yesterday
afternoon.
Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand
responded after receiving a report that a vehicle had been
seen submerged in the river, next to Kaiuma Bay Road shortly
before 4.30pm.
The National Police Dive Squad managed
to recover the deceased from the vehicle late last
night.
The vehicle was recovered this morning.
A
post-mortem will be conducted in due course to formally
identify the deceased.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating the circumstances of the
crash.
