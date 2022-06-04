Two Arrested, Drugs And Firearm Seized In Whangārei Search Warrant

Detective Sergeant Shane Pilmer:

Northland Police have arrested two people and seized cash, cannabis and a

firearm following a search warrant in Whangārei.

A warrant was executed at a Tikipunga house with known gang links on

Thursday.

As a result, a pump-action firearm, ammunition, a large amount of cannabis

and more than $1400 cash was seized.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested and faces 20 charges of supplying

methamphetamine and one of selling cannabis. She is due to reappear in

the Whangārei District Court on June 10.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm,

possession of cannabis for supply and a representative charge of selling

cannabis, and is due to reappear in the Whangārei District Court in

July.

The ongoing supply of any illicit drug in our communities results in huge

social harm, negative health implications and financial harm, particularly to

drug users and their families.

Police will continue to actively target those with links to organised crime

and those involved in the sale and supply of methamphetamine in our

community.

Police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised

crime, the supply of illicit drugs or the illegal possession of firearms in

the community.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report it online at

105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report it anonymously via Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent

firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as

part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.

