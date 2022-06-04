Two Arrested, Drugs And Firearm Seized In Whangārei Search Warrant
Detective Sergeant Shane Pilmer:
Northland Police have arrested two
people and seized cash, cannabis and a
firearm following a search warrant in Whangārei.
A warrant was executed
at a Tikipunga house with known gang links
on
Thursday.
As a result, a pump-action firearm,
ammunition, a large amount of cannabis
and more than $1400 cash was seized.
A 40-year-old woman was
arrested and faces 20 charges of
supplying
methamphetamine and one of selling cannabis. She is due to reappear in
the Whangārei District Court on June 10.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with
unlawful possession of a firearm,
possession of cannabis for supply and a representative charge of selling
cannabis, and is due to reappear in the Whangārei District Court in
July.
The ongoing
supply of any illicit drug in our communities results in
huge
social harm, negative health implications and financial harm, particularly to
drug users and their families.
Police will continue to actively target
those with links to organised crime
and those involved in the sale and supply of methamphetamine in our
community.
Police welcome information from
anyone who has concerns about organised
crime, the supply of illicit drugs or the illegal possession of firearms in
the community.
Anyone with information is
encouraged to report it online at
105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report it anonymously via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police will
continue to recover unlawful firearms and
prevent
firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as
part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.