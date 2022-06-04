Water Search, South Taranaki
Saturday, 4 June 2022, 4:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A search is currently underway along the shoreline of
South Taranaki after a report of a man going into the
water.
Police were called about 11.15am when the man
went into the water from the rocks near Waiinu
Beach.
A helicopter, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving and
Police Search and Rescue are working to try and locate the
man.
Further information will be provided when it is
available.
