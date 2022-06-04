Water Search, South Taranaki

A search is currently underway along the shoreline of South Taranaki after a report of a man going into the water.

Police were called about 11.15am when the man went into the water from the rocks near Waiinu Beach.

A helicopter, Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving and Police Search and Rescue are working to try and locate the man.

Further information will be provided when it is available.

© Scoop Media

