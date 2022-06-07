Missing Fisherman, Waiinu Beach
Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 10:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a man has been found this morning near Waiinu
Beach, where a
fisherman went missing off the rocks on
Saturday 4 June.
While formal identification is yet to
take place, Police believe the body is
likely to be that
of the missing man.
Police would like to extend their
thanks to everyone who has assisted with
the search
efforts over the weekend.
The death will be referred
to the
Coroner.
