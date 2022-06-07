Missing Fisherman, Waiinu Beach

The body of a man has been found this morning near Waiinu Beach, where a

fisherman went missing off the rocks on Saturday 4 June.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the body is

likely to be that of the missing man.

Police would like to extend their thanks to everyone who has assisted with

the search efforts over the weekend.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

