Council Sport And Recreation Survey Kicks Off

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

‘What do you think of our local parks and sportsgrounds? - that’s the question Taupō District Council is asking the local community, as it today launches a new survey about how people use our local parks, reserves and community buildings for sport and recreation.

The feedback will help shape development of the council’s strategy for investment in its sport and recreation network over the coming decade.

The survey, which runs from today until 10 July, is part of a comprehensive review of the current state of play in sport and recreation opportunities within the district.

Council reserves policy advisor Janine Field said the strategy aims to help ensure that the Taupō district remains a great place to live, work and recreate, where people can feel strong and safe and live their best lives engaged with their communities.

“A number of things have changed in our new Covid era, including aspects that are sometimes overlooked - such as the new environment’s effect on people’s sport and recreation activities and opportunities.

“What we hear back from our community through this latest survey will help us identify people’s changing needs and activities - for instance e-biking - and work to meet any potential gaps in our current network of spaces and facilities."

The survey delves into both passive and active recreation, from pastimes ranging from reading or picnicking under park trees through to water-based recreation, running and higher adrenaline activities.

“We want to know what people think the current gaps and opportunities in our parks and reserve and community buildings network are, and any existing barriers they find, such as any accessibility issues.”

Head to www.taupo.govt.nz/haveyoursay to fill out the survey, which is open until 4.30pm, 10 July 2022. Participants can be in to win prizes including pool passes, gym memberships, and tickets to the tribute show 'TINA: Simply the Best' at the Great Lake Centre in October.

