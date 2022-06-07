Man Dies After Being Shot By Police In Wellington

A man has died after being shot by Police in Newlands, Wellington today.

Police were called to a family harm incident on Kingsbridge Place about 3pm.

On arrival Police made voice appeals to the man, who made threats to Police and attempted to barricade himself inside the address with the victim.

Police fired multiple shots at the man from outside the property, critically injuring him.

Officers immediately rendered medical attention to the man and requested ambulance assistance, however the man died a short time later.

The woman at the address was found with non-life threatening injuries and has been treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

A young person at the address was not physically injured.

Support will be provided to these victims.

Police will now undertake a formal identification process in relation to the deceased and his family will be provided with support.

"We understand this will be a shock to the Newlands community and we want to reassure them that there is no ongoing risk," says Inspector Tracey Thompson, Acting Wellington District Commander.

"There will be an increased Police presence in the area in the coming days as we conduct a scene examination and make enquiries.

"This will also have a huge impact on the officers involved, and we will be providing them with support."

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified and a Critical Incident Investigation is underway.

