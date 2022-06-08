UPDATE: Fatal Crash, SH 56, Palmerston North

07 June

Police can confirm that a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Pioneer

Highway this afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 6pm.

Sadly, the rider passed away at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone travelling in the area at the time to speak

with Police so we can piece together what happened.

If you are able to assist Police, please contact 105 and quote event number

P050838918.

