UPDATE: Fatal Crash, SH 56, Palmerston North
Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 6:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
07 June
Police can confirm that a motorcyclist has
died following a crash on Pioneer
Highway this
afternoon.
The crash occurred just before
6pm.
Sadly, the rider passed away at the
scene.
Police are appealing for anyone travelling in
the area at the time to speak
with Police so we can piece
together what happened.
If you are able to assist
Police, please contact 105 and quote event
number
P050838918.
