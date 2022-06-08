Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE - Investigation Into Burglary Incident

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 6:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander:

Police are in the process of contacting people impacted by the theft of
Police property from the former Auckland Central Station.

A criminal investigation into the burglary remains ongoing, with four people
charged to date with burglary and receiving stolen property offences.

Among the stolen property recovered were a number of documents which included
firearms licensing information, containing people’s personal details.

Our investigation is continuing to work to understand the full breadth of
documentation that was stolen.

Police are now contacting people whose documents have been obtained as a
result of the burglary to advise them of the situation.

As part of this, Police are continuing to work with the Office of the Privacy
Commissioner to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps moving forward.

There is nothing to indicate any involvement of organised criminal groups in
this burglary at this stage. The ongoing criminal investigation is continuing
to establish who may have come into contact with the stolen property.

Police would like to reassure the public that this matter is being taken
extremely seriously and the protection of all peoples information is of the
upmost importance which is why there is a significant ongoing investigation
underway.

In general, we always advise firearms license holders to remain vigilant
around the security measures they have in place for their firearms.

Keeping firearms holders safe is a key focus for Police and we continue to
monitor any burglaries of firearms that occur. Any incidents of this nature
are routinely followed up by Police.

Any firearms licence holders are encouraged to contact Police if they have
any concerns.

