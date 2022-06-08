UPDATE - Investigation Into Burglary Incident
Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander:
Police are in the process of contacting
people impacted by the theft of
Police property from the former Auckland Central Station.
A criminal
investigation into the burglary remains ongoing, with four
people
charged to date with burglary and receiving stolen property offences.
Among the stolen property recovered
were a number of documents which included
firearms licensing information, containing people’s personal details.
Our investigation is continuing to work to
understand the full breadth of
documentation that was stolen.
Police are now contacting people whose
documents have been obtained as a
result of the burglary to advise them of the situation.
As part of this,
Police are continuing to work with the Office of the
Privacy
Commissioner to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps moving forward.
There is nothing to
indicate any involvement of organised criminal groups
in
this burglary at this stage. The ongoing criminal investigation is continuing
to establish who may have come into contact with the stolen property.
Police
would like to reassure the public that this matter is being
taken
extremely seriously and the protection of all peoples information is of the
upmost importance which is why there is a significant ongoing investigation
underway.
In general, we always
advise firearms license holders to remain vigilant
around the security measures they have in place for their firearms.
Keeping firearms holders safe is a key focus
for Police and we continue to
monitor any burglaries of firearms that occur. Any incidents of this nature
are routinely followed up by Police.
Any firearms licence
holders are encouraged to contact Police if they have
any concerns.