UPDATE: Khandallah Death
Police investigating the death of a man found in a
reserve in Khandallah are
appealing for information from the public.
The man, in his 40s, was found by a member
of the public in Odell Reserve
around 4pm yesterday.
A scene examination is ongoing in the
reserve today, and Police staff are
completing area inquiries around the reserve.
We believe the deceased
was walking his dog, a golden labradoodle, from his
home in the Amapur Drive area to Odell Reserve.
Police are
interested in any sightings of the man as he made his way to
the
reserve with his dog between 2:15pm and 3:40pm.
He is 170cm tall, of medium build, and was
wearing a black jacket with a
fluoro orange top underneath, a dark-coloured cap, shorts, and work boots.
We are also asking anyone that was walking in
Odell Reserve and the Punjab
Street area yesterday afternoon, between 2-4pm, to contact Police.
Anyone
who can help is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote file
number
220607/6642.