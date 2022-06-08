UPDATE: Khandallah Death

Police investigating the death of a man found in a reserve in Khandallah are

appealing for information from the public.

The man, in his 40s, was found by a member of the public in Odell Reserve

around 4pm yesterday.

A scene examination is ongoing in the reserve today, and Police staff are

completing area inquiries around the reserve.

We believe the deceased was walking his dog, a golden labradoodle, from his

home in the Amapur Drive area to Odell Reserve.

Police are interested in any sightings of the man as he made his way to the

reserve with his dog between 2:15pm and 3:40pm.

He is 170cm tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black jacket with a

fluoro orange top underneath, a dark-coloured cap, shorts, and work boots.

We are also asking anyone that was walking in Odell Reserve and the Punjab

Street area yesterday afternoon, between 2-4pm, to contact Police.

Anyone who can help is asked to get in touch via 105 and quote file number

220607/6642.

