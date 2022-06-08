Arrests after Nelson search warrants

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery:

Three people have been arrested following a series of search warrants in the Nelson area.

A 26-year-old man is face eight charges – two of aggravated robbery, one of kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of LSD.

A 22-year-old man faces two charges of aggravated robbery, two of perverting the course of justice, one of kidnapping, unlawful possession of ammunition, and breach of bail.

Those two are remanded in custody to appear in Nelson District Court tomorrow.

A 52-year-old man is charged with aggravated robbery, and has been remanded in custody to appear in court on Friday.

All men are linked to gangs.

As part of Operation Cobalt, Police will continue to send a clear message to gangs that their illegal activity will not be tolerated.

Nelson Police have acted on information from the public, which has led to today's search warrants and subsequent arrests.

Two firearms were also recovered, one a prohibited weapon.

This type of offending is not something that we or the wider Nelson community should tolerate or accept, and it is pleasing to hold these offenders to account.

The investigation is still ongoing, with further people of interest being sought.

Anyone who has information on suspicious and/or potentially criminal activity is asked to get in touch with Police via 105.

