Update: Bower Avenue Firearms Incident
Thursday, 9 June 2022, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a firearms
incident on Bower
Avenue, Christchurch on Monday 6 June
to come forward.
We understand two men were involved
and one sustained a wound to his face
during an
altercation.
Police also understand there were
multiple witnesses who saw or heard this
altercation and
we encourage them to come forward as we continue
to
investigate the incident.
Offending of this
nature is disturbing for the community and Police aim
to
hold offenders accountable.
Anyone with
information can contact Police on 105 and quote file
number
220606/2587.
Alternatively, information can
also be passed on anonymously via Crime
Stoppers on 0800
555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...More>>