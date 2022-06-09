Update: Bower Avenue Firearms Incident

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a firearms incident on Bower

Avenue, Christchurch on Monday 6 June to come forward.

We understand two men were involved and one sustained a wound to his face

during an altercation.

Police also understand there were multiple witnesses who saw or heard this

altercation and we encourage them to come forward as we continue to

investigate the incident.

Offending of this nature is disturbing for the community and Police aim to

hold offenders accountable.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 and quote file number

220606/2587.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on anonymously via Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

