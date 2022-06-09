Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson Marina Sets Off On Voyage To A Community-focused Future

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

A draft Masterplan that sets out Nelson City Council’s plans to transform Nelson Marina into a modern boating hub and place for everyone in our community to enjoy, goes out for public consultation on 20 June.

Proposed Marina Centre dedicated to marine sales and service-related businesses

The Draft Marina Masterplan, recommended to go out for public submissions at the Strategic Development and Property Subcommittee on 9 June, is a 15-year vision, which incorporates the modernisation of facilities for boat owners with improved links to the city centre to encourage public access.

Strategic Development and Property Subcommittee Chair Gaile Noonan says the plan aims to create a thriving boating hub that will stimulate growth and activity within Nelson’s local economy.

“There is so much potential at our Marina, and this masterplan aims to release it. The benefits to Nelson as a city are straightforward, a stronger connection between our city centre and the sea, a new space open to everyone in our community, and at its heart a modern facility for boaties that offers everything they would expect to see at a state-of-the-art marina.”

Produced after consultation with key stakeholders, the masterplan contains a raft of new initiatives for the Marina over a 10-15 year time period, including:

  • A new waterfront promenade for walking and cycling
  • A revitalised pocket park
  • New premises for a café and other food and beverage outlets with views of the Marina
  • A potential new sea sports facility for clubs using non-powered vessels.

Substantial improvements to boating infrastructure at the Marina will include:

  • A dedicated fuel pier 
  • Reconfiguration of the public boat ramp area to reduce congestion
  • A future-proofed and nationally competitive marina hardstand and new boat hoist
  • Reconfiguration of marina berths to meet excess demand for larger berth sizes and ensure the existing water space is used optimally
  • Plans for a future marina extension meeting demand over the next forty years
  • Long-term plans for a dry stack to provide efficient on-land storage.

“We are really looking at opening up the Marina to the public, while also ensuring we provide boaties with the best possible services,” says Councillor Noonan.

“It’s a fine balancing act, but the two goals are not mutually exclusive. An engaging, people-filled space will be good for the long-term success of the Marina and was supported by Marina stakeholders during our pre-engagement.

“We now want to hear from those who use the marina on a day-to-day basis, as well as the community as a whole. Is the plan taking the marina in the right direction? Is there anything you would like to see added?”

Pending a final decision at the full meeting of Council on 14 June, consultation opens on June 20 and lasts for four weeks.

