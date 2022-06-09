UPDATE: Police Shooting In Newlands

Police can now release the name of the man shot by Police in Newlands on

Tuesday 7 June.

He was Samuel Fakalago, aged 30, from Auckland.

"This is an understandably difficult time for Mr Fakalago's whānau, who are

grieving the loss of their loved one, and we want them to know they have our

deepest sympathies," says Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector

Tracey Thompson

The scene examination is ongoing and the cordons have been reduced on

Kingsbridge Place.

A post mortem has taken place today and the formal identification process has

been completed.

"I also want to acknowledge this incident has been incredibly traumatic for

the Police officers involved," says Inspector Thompson.

"A fatal shooting is an outcome nobody wants and will have significant

long-lasting impacts on both the officers involved and their families."

Those staff who attended are being supported by Police welfare services and

their colleagues.

