UPDATE: Police Shooting In Newlands
Police can now release the name of the man shot by Police
in Newlands on
Tuesday 7 June.
He was Samuel Fakalago, aged 30, from Auckland.
"This is an
understandably difficult time for Mr Fakalago's whānau, who
are
grieving the loss of their loved one, and we want them to know they have our
deepest sympathies," says Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector
Tracey Thompson
The scene examination is ongoing and the
cordons have been reduced on
Kingsbridge Place.
A
post mortem has taken place today and the formal
identification process has
been completed.
"I also
want to acknowledge this incident has been incredibly
traumatic for
the Police officers involved," says Inspector Thompson.
"A fatal shooting is an outcome
nobody wants and will have significant
long-lasting impacts on both the officers involved and their families."
Those staff who attended are being
supported by Police welfare services and
their colleagues.