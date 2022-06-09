Arrest Made Following Edgecumbe Assault

Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray:

Police have this evening arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to an assault

at Riverslea Mall in Edgecumbe earlier this week.

Shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, Police received a report of an assault near

the toilets at the mall.

A boy in his mid-teens, who was with another group of boys, had been subject

to a prolonged and violent assault which left him with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged and is

expected to make a full recovery.

A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody and charged with injuring with

intent to injure.

The man is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court on Tuesday, 14 June.

© Scoop Media

