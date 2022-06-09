Arrest Made Following Edgecumbe Assault
Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray:
Police have this
evening arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to an
assault
at Riverslea Mall in Edgecumbe earlier this week.
Shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, Police received a
report of an assault near
the toilets at the mall.
A boy in his mid-teens, who was with another
group of boys, had been subject
to a prolonged and violent assault which left him with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, and
has since been discharged and is
expected to make a full recovery.
A 26-year-old man has been taken into
custody and charged with injuring with
intent to injure.
The man is due to appear in the Whakatane District Court on Tuesday, 14 June.